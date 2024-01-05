Watch Now
'Between the Buns' shines a light on restaurant scene in Wayland

The 'Between the Buns' contest runs at select restaurants in downtown Wayland through Jan. 31 to help fight childhood hunger
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jan 05, 2024
WAYLAND, Mich. — Downtown Wayland is highlighting it's restaurant scene with the 'Between the Buns' competition, and helping fight childhood hunger too.

The competition focuses sandwiches and handhelds. It runs through Jan. 31 with 11 participating contests. Each location will give out punch cards, and there will be QR code marketing for tables. The public votes, and the top five locations will undergo a judging selection to pick a winner.

Participating Restaurants:
- Bay Pointe Bar & Grille
- Auction House Cafe
- McDuff's Bar and Grille
- 4 One 2 Distillery
- Salvinos Wayland
- Hilliards Corner Lounge
- Sand Bar and Grill
- Russo's Pizzeria (Hopkins and Gun Lake)
- Main Street Bakery
- Smoke On The Water BBQ
- Wayland Hotel

Each business will donate $1 for each handhold sold at the end of the month to the Hand2Hand program. It's available in 278 schools around West Michigan.

