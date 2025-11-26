BEST TIME TO DRVIE: Traffic and weather combine for extra Turkey Day travel stress

WEST MICHIGAN — Just like last year, the year before, and the year before that, millions of people will be hitting the road this week for Thanksgiving.

AAA is projecting 81.8 million people across the country, and 2.3 million Michiganders will travel at least 50 miles from home from Tuesday, November 25 to Monday, December 1. That number is up 1.6 million travelers compared to Thanksgiving last year.

Because of that new record-setting amount of people on the road AAA is recommending that if you still have to leave for your holiday destination, do it early in the day.

BEST TIME TO DRIVE:



Wednesday, Nov 26 - Before 11:00 AM

Thursday, Nov 27 - Anytime

Friday, Nov 28 - Before 11:00 AM

Saturday, Nov 29 - Before 10:00 AM

Sunday, Nov 30 - Before 11:00 AM

Monday, Dec 1 - After 8:00 PM

WORST TIME TO DRIVE:



Wednesday, Nov 26 - 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Thursday, Nov 27 - Minimal Traffic Expected

Friday, Nov 28 - 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Saturday, Nov 29 - 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Sunday, Nov 30 - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Monday, Dec 1 - 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

So, there will be a lot of people on the roads the next few days, and there will be a lot of snow (compared to what we've seen this month at least). With the first real blast of wind and snow sticking around West Michigan, planning extra time into your trip is even more important.

Tuesday Night Forecast: Foggy, rain changing to snow in the morning

While on the topic of planning ahead, if you plan on drinking while you celebrate the holiday, you need to plan how you will safely get home.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration 174 people died in drunk-driving crashes during the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday period. That is why AAA is again advertising its Tow to Go program, which offers a safe ride to impaired drivers.

"Tow-To-Go is eligible for anyone, non-members, members alike, and they are eligible for up to 10 miles of towing to a safe location," said Senior Fleet Manager for AA, Steve Giffel. "You could injure someone, injure yourself. You're talking a lifetime worth of changes that could take effect over that one decision."

