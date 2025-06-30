Best and worst times to hit the road this 4th of July week

If you haven't already hit the road for your Fourth of July trip, chances are you'll be setting out soon. According to AAA, a record number of people will be traveling this week.

AAA forecasts that 61.6 million individuals will be traveling by car, a 2.2% increase from last year, marking the highest volume on record.

Best and Worst Times to Travel by Car, courtesy AAA:



Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time Saturday, Jun 28 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Before 10:00 AM Sunday, Jun 29 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Monday, Jun 30 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Tuesday, Jul 01 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Before 2:00 PM Wednesday, Jul 02 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Thursday, Jul 03 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Friday, Jul 04 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM Before 12:00 PM Saturday, Jul 05 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM Before 11:00 AM Sunday, Jul 06 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Before 11:00 AM

So, when should you start your journey to avoid the worst traffic? AAA recommends departing in the morning, whether you are heading to your destination or returning home from vacation. While some construction projects will be paused for the holiday, traffic cones will remain in place, so be mindful of potential delays.

Transportation data provider INRIX anticipates that the two busiest days on the road will be Wednesday, July 2, between noon and 9 p.m., and Sunday, July 6, between noon and 6 p.m. Be sure to mark these dates and times on your calendar if you are finalizing your road trip plans.

In addition, there’s some good news regarding gas prices. GasBuddy released its weekly analysis, indicating that gas prices are expected to continue falling into the holiday weekend, with the lowest July 4th prices since 2021.

