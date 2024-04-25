Bespoke blasts from the past coming to Grand Rapids Downtown Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you were sucked back in time, would you stand out like a sore thumb— or would your funky style meet its match?

Would you rather surround yourself with unique pieces than something made in bulk with no heart put into it?

Thankfully, there’s no need for risking the time-space continuum, or go searching high and low— the Grand Rapids Downtown Market joined up with Vintage in the Zoo to host the first Vintage and Handmade Marketplace of the year!

Sunday, April 28, over 40 vendors and 60s artisans will fill the parking lot and Market Shed with everything you could ever think of—clothes, artwork, accessories, gifts, toys—all of it and more!

Head down from 10-4 p.m. for the first of 3 events in 2024 and grab snacks or lunch with any of the perennial Market Hall merchants.

Miss this specialty market? Don’t worry— Your next chances to roll back the clock and score some beautiful artwork are June 23 and September 29.