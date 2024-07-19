Beers at the Bridge brings funk, soul, and R&B to Ada

ADA, Mich. — It’s time to groove the summer night away in Ada!

Soul Syndicate performs live at Beers at the Bridge on Friday, July 19, 6-9 p.m. at Legacy Park.

Enjoy the smooth sounds of R&B, Funk, and soul in this free concert series and grab a bite from local eateries and food trucks!

Holladay Photography / Erik Holl

Beer from the Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery and Railtown Brewing Company will be available with the purchase of 21+ beverage tickets.

Check with the Ada Downtown Development Authority here to plan your visit!

The final Beers at the Bridge event is August 16 and features performances by Kari Lynch.