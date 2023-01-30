Beautiful boards make an impression, says charcuterie expert

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether for a house-full for the big game, a birthday, or a private rendezvous, here are some tips to elevating your charcuterie game.

Creativity is king

Fancy folding can help make sliced meat beautiful.

Check out the video above to see Michelle Judy if Boarderly help the FOX 17 Morning crew make their own salami roses!

Add color

Using pops of orange carrots, purple grapes, red strawberries and many more brightly-colored finger foods make any board even more appetizing.

Boarderly

Ditch the board

Shallow bowls make the perfect place for a private charcuterie party, while an entire table can be used for bigger gatherings. You can even use cups for easy place settings or outdoor gatherings!

Add a dollop

Set dips in small bowls placed over ice to keep them fresh!

Make sure to balance salty and sweet and be prepared to refill as the night goes on. Enjoy!