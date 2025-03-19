'Be a Ruby': Nonprofit hosts fundraisers to help raise money for those in need

We first told you about the Rissley family in February, and their mission to make their 7-year-old daughter's legacy live on by helping others.

'Be Kind, Love Big': How a little girl's legacy is helping those experiencing homelessness

They formed the 'Be A Ruby' foundation to raise money and use it to provide food and other basic needs to people experiencing homelessness in Kent and Ottawa Counties.

March 19, 2025 would have marked Ruby's 11th birthday. Her father, Harry, stopped by FOX 17 Morning News to share some of the upcoming events from the organization.

First up is the 4th annual 'Be A Ruby' Fundraising dinner on Saturday, April 26.

'Be A Ruby' Organization

Tickets are available here.

Also on the docket - the Golf Outing scheduled for June 28 at Maple Hill Golf Course. You can find more information here.

'Be A Ruby' Organization

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube