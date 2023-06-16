Baxter neighborhood to celebrate Juneteenth at Joe Taylor Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It took over 2 years for the implementation and enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation to reach the entire US population. The day—June 19th, 1865— soon became known as Juneteenth and has been unofficially celebrated each year by millions for over a century and a half.

Now, we're set to celebrate its 2nd anniversary as an official federal holiday.

On Saturday, June 17th, Joe Taylor Park in Grand Rapids will be home to celebrations of success, strength, and connection with the past with an eye on the future.

Taylored Sight via Baxter United

This year's Juneteenth celebration is part of the Baxter United Community Summer Series — a collection of organizations in the Baxter neighborhood providing fun and resources for the community.

You're invited to enjoy live performances, DJs and musical guests, art, food from Patricia's Kitchen and Big Ed's BBQ, games and so much more from noon to 4 p.m.

Taylored Sight via Baxter United

Connect with Baxter United here for more on what they're bringing to the area this summer!

