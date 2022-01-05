Watch
NewsMorning News

Actions

Barry-Easton District Health Department providing free radon testing kits during Radon Action Month

January is Radon Action Month
items.[0].videoTitle
Barry-Eaton District Health Department gives out free Radon test kits
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 09:58:28-05
Barry-Eaton District Health Department

January is Radon Action Month and the Barry-Eaton District Health Department is encouraging residents to pick up a free radon test kit. Radon can't be seen, smelled, or tasted, but high levels of radon gas in your home may increase your risk of lung cancer.

According to a Michigan survey, high levels of radon are expected in one out of eight Michigan homes. The easy, do-it-yourself radon test kits are used at home and then mailed to the lab in an envelope that has been provided. There is a limit of one kit per address.

For more information about radon, residents can click here or call or visit BEDHD in Hastings at 330 W. Woodlawn Ave. ([269] 945-9516) or in Charlotte at 1033 Health Care Dr. ([517] 541-2615).

If you are not a resident of Barry or Eaton county, you can check with your local health department to determine test availability.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time