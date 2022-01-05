Barry-Easton District Health Department providing free radon testing kits during Radon Action Month

Barry-Eaton District Health Department

January is Radon Action Month and the Barry-Eaton District Health Department is encouraging residents to pick up a free radon test kit. Radon can't be seen, smelled, or tasted, but high levels of radon gas in your home may increase your risk of lung cancer.

According to a Michigan survey, high levels of radon are expected in one out of eight Michigan homes. The easy, do-it-yourself radon test kits are used at home and then mailed to the lab in an envelope that has been provided. There is a limit of one kit per address.

For more information about radon, residents can click here or call or visit BEDHD in Hastings at 330 W. Woodlawn Ave. ([269] 945-9516) or in Charlotte at 1033 Health Care Dr. ([517] 541-2615).

If you are not a resident of Barry or Eaton county, you can check with your local health department to determine test availability.