Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraiser returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Making it's final stop in Grand Rapids, Barley, BBQ & Beats is coming to Grand Rapids on May 17 at the GLC Live at 20 Monroe. The fundraiser celebrates hand-crafted cocktails from top distilleries, mouth-watering barbecue from local pit masters and live music from some hometown acts.

The event raises money for Hospice of Michigan, a not-for-profit hospice care organization that provides end of life care for people who may have trouble affording it. Organizers with the event tells FOX 17 what's special about the act, and some of the items you would find on the menu.

Tickets cost $65 a person, and will cost $75 the day of the event, May 17. Buy tickets and learn more about the event at this link here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube