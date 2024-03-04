Ballet retells 1911 tragedy, honors past, present, and future of women's history

Deos Ballet's EMBER Series 24 is a four-part performance, including world-premiere performances highlighting the trials and triumphs of women throughout history and diving deeply into issues of women's rights, postpartum depression, celebrations of life, and more.

In their story of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, Locked Doors choreographers and dancers researched what little was known about the backstories of the 146 people— mostly recently-arrived immigrant women and girls ages 14-30— who died in just 18 minutes on March 25, 1911, bringing each person back to life to retell their final moments.

Deos Ballet EMBER Series 24 - Courtesy of Deos Ballet Locked Doors Rehearsal Shots - Deos Ballet EMBER Series 24

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Manhattan building had only 1 fire escape, which collapsed during the fire. Many more victims were trapped by bulky machines and long tables.

The fire led to advancements in workers' rights, unions, factory safety regulations and furthered the women’s rights movement. It is the story behind International Women’s Day.

—Deos Ballet

Locked Doors is just one offering from Deos Ballet's EMBER Series 24 celebrating women's history with a stark reminder of why change and recognition continue to be demanded.

Leroy in Color is a joyful and whimsical performance of the joys and comedies of being a woman— Deos Ballet is the first-ever professional dance company to perform to Leroy Anderson’s “Chicken Reel.”

Where Midnight Meets Morning brings the reality of postpartum depression into focus in an unflinching look at a woman's birth as a mother and the mad race to meet expectations to which all women are held.

Jon Clay - Vale of Embers by Tess Sinke - Courtesy of Deos Ballet Vale of Embers by Tess Sinke - Deos Ballet

The subject matter of this series contains mature themes like childbirth, depression, death, and being trapped in a building fire. Some stunts, smoke, and flashing lights will be used. Parental discretion is advised.

Tickets for the March 15-17 series at St. Cecilia Music Center in Grand Rapids can be found on the Deos Ballet website.