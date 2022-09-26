Ballet ensemble performing 1-hour version of Cinderella designed for young audiences

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Creative Arts Repertoire Ensemble (CARE) is celebrating 30 years of ballet by bringing Cinderella to life.

With two shows on Saturday, October 1st and a 3rd on Sunday, the troupe will fill East Grand Rapids High School's Performing Arts Center with music and dance; performing a condensed, 1-hour version of the classic tale set to a richly romantic musical score.

Organizers say the shortened version of the story is designed to introduce young audiences to ballet and the theater while holding their attention through lively music and storytelling.

The CARE cast hopes you'll come meet them for autographs and photos after the show!

Tickets are on sale up to an hour before the performance— $10 for students, $15 for adults. Parking is free.

You can find out more on CARE's website.