GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — It was a busy weekend for a new milkshake bar in Grand Haven.

Bad Habit opened just in time for Saturday's warm weather, selling over 500 milkshakes according to their website.

There are ten 16-ounce specialty milkshakes on the menu, each costing $14. The full menu is available here.

Elliot Grandia stopped by Monday morning to taste test the decedent creations.