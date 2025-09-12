Awesome Autumn Ahead: Savor the season with these popular Sept. events

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As the leaves change color and the air grows crisp and cool, there's still lots to see and do in West Michigan.

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator for the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA), to get a rundown of some popular September events.

The following information is provided by the WMTA:

Michigan Irish Music Festival, Muskegon; Sept 11 - 14

The Michigan Irish Music Festival is back—and it’s so much more than music, and more than Irish! This four-day celebration of Irish culture takes place September 11–14 at Heritage Landing in Muskegon, right along the shores of Lake Michigan. With six dynamic stages filled with live music, traditional dance, and nonstop cultural entertainment, you’ll be swept up in the energy the moment you arrive.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Come hungry, because the Celtic Kitchen is serving up authentic Irish fare—think bangers and mash, hearty Reubens, or a warm Irish coffee with a scone. Thirsty? Raise a pint at The Pub, or sip a smooth Irish whiskey while taking in the sounds of the festival. Families will love the Wee One’s Area, where the little lads and lassies can enjoy kid-friendly fun.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Be sure to explore the bustling marketplace, where you’ll discover unique Celtic goods, artisan crafts, and even kilts with all the accessories to complete your look—perfect for strolling the grounds in true Irish style. And with so much happening all weekend long, don’t forget to download the free festival app to help you catch every performance, activity, and moment of Irish spirit right here in West Michigan.

Lakeshore Harvest Ride, Southwest Michigan; Sept 13

The Lakeshore Harvest Ride truly is a harvest for the senses—and one cycling adventure you won’t want to miss. Southwest Michigan rolls out its riches along the route, from fresh-picked produce at family orchards like Overhiser, to delicious sips at local wineries such as Cogdal Vineyards and Fenn Valley, hand-crafted ciders from Virtue Cider, and plenty of microbrews to discover along the way. Riders can also stop to explore art studios and shops filled with textiles, crafts, and local treasures.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just looking for a leisurely ride, the Lakeshore Harvest Ride has something for everyone. With starting points in both Douglas and South Haven, you can choose from four scenic routes across mostly flat to gently rolling terrain—up to 63 miles in all. And don’t worry about hauling your market finds; purchases are delivered to you at the finish line.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Gear up for a beautiful day of biking, tasting, and exploring Southwest Michigan!

Fallasburg Arts Festival, Lowell; Sept 20-21

Fall is here, and so is one of West Michigan’s most cherished traditions—the Fallasburg Arts Festival. Set in a scenic riverside park, this beloved event is a must for anyone who loves discovering fine art, fine crafts, and the joy of autumn in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Stroll through booths filled with unique creations—basketry, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, photography, paintings, soaps, woodwork, florals, and so much more. Eight different musical acts will take the outdoor stage throughout the weekend, adding the perfect soundtrack to your day.

Courtesy: West Michigan Tourist Association

Families will love the hands-on craft demonstrations, from needle felting and mosaic tile making to fly tying and pumpkin decorating for the kids. And when hunger strikes, the food booths have you covered with everything from BBQ chicken and pulled pork to pizza, hoagies, apple dumplings, and homemade pie.

Best of all, admission is free—just $5 for parking. The Fallasburg Arts Festival is the perfect way to celebrate the season, support artists, and soak up the beauty of fall in West Michigan.

To see more upcoming events, visit the West Michigan Tourist Association website.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube