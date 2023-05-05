Watch Now
Authentic Dutch treats are front and center for Tulip Time

The Dutch Brothers keep heritage alive in a delicious way!
Dutch Brothers Bakery
Dutch Brothers Bakery
Posted at 7:52 AM, May 05, 2023
HOLLAND, Mich. — What is now Holland was built by mostly Dutch immigrants starting over 200 years ago— today, many flock to the area to celebrate their heritage, see the miles of tulips, and enjoy the lakeshore, but the history of families who built the area is still strong in dozens of businesses!

The Dutch Brothers' deBoer's Bakkerij is just one of the many stories of family-owned businesses passed down through the generations.

When they came to Holland from The Netherlands, deBoer's grandfather worked in several bakeries in the area, then their father started one of his own in 1998.

Jacob deBoer compared his parents building their American dream to Feild of Dreams.

"If you build it, they will come. They built a wonderful bakery and then small restaurant. Then I came on, and we started roasting our own coffee. It's been a wonderful thing.” he told FOX 17 Unfiltered.

Take yourself to the Netherlands with each bite of their expanded Tulip Time menu of authentic treats!

