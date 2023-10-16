Auction, sponsorships to help fund grief services at Ele's Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s rare in life to get a proper goodbye from someone taken from this world far too soon.

Becky Pratt did her best to give this gift to her girls, Eva and Ellie, and her husband, Phil before passing away from cancer.

Even with a goodbye, there’s still so much to say and do to find ways to share and feel the love that once radiated easily from a loved one, now gone.

Adults have the benefit of understanding what they’re going through – for children and teens, Ele’s Place is there to help walk them— and their families— through the complicated path of grief.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit is hosting Courage Comfort & Cocktails to support this free service.

Phil, Ellie, and Eva Pratt have graciously volunteered to be Ambassadors for Ele’s Place, sharing their journey to help spread the word for families in need.

Ele's Place

Tissue warning— Their story is one of acceptance, hope, strength, and happiness through loss.

Though sold out this year, you can still help families like the Pratts who continue to find comfort, understanding, and ways to celebrate their loving mom and wife— and life since she passed.

To participate in this year’s silent auction, click here.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for organizations and businesses looking to make a lasting difference in the lives of children and teens.

Ele's Place offers grief counseling and peer support for kids and teens ages 3-18.