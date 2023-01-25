Attack of the Bloodsuckers! Museum opens exhibit with a bite

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Museum of History and Science is preparing for their newest exhibit; Attack of the Bloodsuckers!

Find all things creepy, crawly, or bite-y in this exploration of the science behind things that try to dig their teeth into you.

Running January 27th through mid-May, this exhibit will give museum goers an up-close look at fleas, ticks, mosquitos, and vampire bats— promising live experiences and educational encounters.

Going deeper, the display promises to teach kids and adults how what are often thought of as pests fit into our delicate ecosystem.

The event opens with a reception on January 27 from 5:30-7:30. All ages can come see the exhibit, make crafts, get a bite while watching a live leech feeding and other creepy fun.

Find out more at the museum's website.