Are you forgetting to put sunscreen in these spots? What to remember about summer skincare

KENT COUNTY, Mich — June marks the beginning of meteorological summer. The days are long and the sun is strong — and a West Michigan dermatologist says every minute spent outdoors adds up.

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"Even the five to 10 minutes walking to and from your car at work or to the grocery store running errands," Dr. Mallory Joseph said. "The UV index, which is the relative sun exposure and kind of strength of the UV rays, is at its peak."

Joseph is a Grand Haven native and dermatologist at U of M Health-West. She says summer is the time to take sunscreen seriously.

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"It's cumulative sun exposure throughout the course of your life that really does play a role in that sun damage and potential increased risk of skin cancer throughout the course of time," Joseph said.

Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock Various bottles of sunscreen on store shelves.

What SPF should you use?

Joseph recommends SPF 30 or higher with broadband coverage, meaning it protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

For children and babies, she recommends a specific type of sunscreen.

Gorloff-KV/Shutterstock A mother applies sunscreen on her child.

"We tend to recommend the zinc oxide titanium dioxide mineral blockers for children, babies," Joseph said.

Where to apply sunscreen?

Joseph says many people forget to cover commonly missed spots.

"Thinking about the ears, lips too," Joseph said. "Don't forget your feet. When you're outside, it's a spot that really hits, the sun goes right to your feet, tops of the hands, ears, neck. Those are areas that are often forgotten, the scalp as well."

The area around the eyes also requires attention.

"Right around the eyes is sometimes a hard place to put sunscreen, but it's a very, very sensitive area, very thin skin, and unfortunately, we do treat a lot of skin cancers in that area too," Joseph said.

Joseph also notes that people with darker skin tones still need sunscreen.

Christinarosepix/Shutterstock A person applying sunscreen on their arm.

Building sun protection habits early can have lasting health benefits.

"We really only get one body, one set of skin, to get us through life, and so the earlier you start to protect it, the better and you'll thank your future self if you get into some good habits and good routines," Joseph said.

Joseph recommends applying sunscreen 15 minutes before going outside and reapplying every 2 hours. Hats, sunglasses, and UPF clothing can also help protect skin from sun exposure. If you notice any changing spots or moles, schedule a skin check with a dermatologist.

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