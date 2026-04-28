Are gas stations watering down fuel? Experts debunk online rumors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With gas prices hovering between around $4 dollars a gallon, rumors are circulating online about what is actually in our gas.
A post on Reddit a few weeks ago claimed a Kalamazoo-area gas station was watering down its gas, prompting questions and speculation from others. I went to the experts to clear up the rumors and find out what would happen if they were true.
The short answer is no. It is extremely unlikely that gas stations are diluting gas because doing so could cost them twofold or even threefold, and it would not be worth the small savings of stretching their supply.
"Gas stations have alarms for when the water content and their fuel rise to abnormal levels, because that is going to be very costly. Gas stations do not want to sell water down fuel, because it's going to cost them literally 1000s of dollars for every couple gallons they sell," Patrick De Haan said.
Gas is highly regulated every step of the way from the refinery to a car's fuel tank. It is first checked by chemical engineers at the BP refinery in Northwest Indiana, which supplies most of West Michigan's gas. Then, station tanks are equipped to detect any abnormalities in the fuel.
"Michigan Department of Agriculture, the Department of Weights and Measures, are out there inspecting pumps every day if you have a fuel complaint," De Haan said.
De Haan noted that the fuel at the pump remains consistent unless a driver selects a specific alternative blend.
"What you pick up at the pump is not going to change unless what you pick up is unleaded 88 or e 15, which is sold at less than several 1000 stations nationwide," De Haan said.
That type of gas is sold at several stations across West Michigan, including Casey's locations in our Grand Rapids neighborhood, select Blarney Castle oil locations, and the Anew fuel station in the Zeeland neighborhood. Drivers should be aware that using this fuel could cause a change in a car's fuel economy.
According to Consumer Reports, you should not use E15 fuel on small engines, snowmobiles, boats and motorcylces. On the plus side, the fuel does burn cleaner and is more sustainable.
Here's a breakdown of average gas prices by county as of earlier this morning, according to GasBuddy:
- KENT COUNTY: $3.98 PER GALLON
- MUSKEGON COUNTY: $3.96 PER GALLON
- OTTAWA COUNTY: $3.93 PER GALLON
- KALAMAZOO COUNTY: $4.00 PER GALLON
A reminder, these prices are the most up-to-date averages for the entire county. Drivers may see different prices are their perspective stations.