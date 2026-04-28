Are gas stations watering down fuel? Experts debunk online rumors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With gas prices hovering between around $4 dollars a gallon, rumors are circulating online about what is actually in our gas.

A post on Reddit a few weeks ago claimed a Kalamazoo-area gas station was watering down its gas, prompting questions and speculation from others. I went to the experts to clear up the rumors and find out what would happen if they were true.

Scripps

The short answer is no. It is extremely unlikely that gas stations are diluting gas because doing so could cost them twofold or even threefold, and it would not be worth the small savings of stretching their supply.

"Gas stations have alarms for when the water content and their fuel rise to abnormal levels, because that is going to be very costly. Gas stations do not want to sell water down fuel, because it's going to cost them literally 1000s of dollars for every couple gallons they sell," Patrick De Haan said.

Watered down gas rumor debunked

Gas is highly regulated every step of the way from the refinery to a car's fuel tank. It is first checked by chemical engineers at the BP refinery in Northwest Indiana, which supplies most of West Michigan's gas. Then, station tanks are equipped to detect any abnormalities in the fuel.

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"Michigan Department of Agriculture, the Department of Weights and Measures, are out there inspecting pumps every day if you have a fuel complaint," De Haan said.

De Haan noted that the fuel at the pump remains consistent unless a driver selects a specific alternative blend.

FOX 17 Watered down gas rumor debunked

"What you pick up at the pump is not going to change unless what you pick up is unleaded 88 or e 15, which is sold at less than several 1000 stations nationwide," De Haan said.

That type of gas is sold at several stations across West Michigan, including Casey's locations in our Grand Rapids neighborhood, select Blarney Castle oil locations, and the Anew fuel station in the Zeeland neighborhood. Drivers should be aware that using this fuel could cause a change in a car's fuel economy.

Paul Sakuma/AP **FILE** Gas leaks out of the nozzle as Shell customer Anne Koenig pumps gas at a Shell gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., in this July 1, 2007 file photo. Individuals took a shopping break in June, boosting their spending at the slowest pace in nine months as high gasoline prices and fallout from the housing slump made people think twice about buying. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)

According to Consumer Reports, you should not use E15 fuel on small engines, snowmobiles, boats and motorcylces. On the plus side, the fuel does burn cleaner and is more sustainable.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 4.28.26

Here's a breakdown of average gas prices by county as of earlier this morning, according to GasBuddy:



KENT COUNTY: $3.98 PER GALLON

MUSKEGON COUNTY: $3.96 PER GALLON

OTTAWA COUNTY: $3.93 PER GALLON

KALAMAZOO COUNTY: $4.00 PER GALLON

A reminder, these prices are the most up-to-date averages for the entire county. Drivers may see different prices are their perspective stations.