April 18 is National Velociraptor Awareness Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Keith Aldridge, Owner of Dino & Dragon Stroll joined FOX17 to talk about National Velociraptor Awareness Day on April 18.

Aldridge introduces a special velociraptor named Ripley has been touring across the country with the Dino & Dragon Stroll. You can meet Riley in person when he visits the DeltaPlex on June 4 and 5.

Dino & Dragon Stroll is an interactive event allowing guests to walk through this realistic and memorable indoor experience. While guests stroll, they can get up close to dinosaurs throughout the exhibit, ranging from babies to life-like and life-size dinosaurs including encounters with a T-Rex, Velociraptor and Stegosaurus.

Guests can also get up close and personal with a selection of large, serpentine, winged, horned, and legendary fire-breathing dragons, just as you imagined them.

Dino & Dragon Stroll features themed rides including bounce house inflatables, dinosaur scooters, walking dinosaur rides, and stationary rides.

Children can also participate in Storytime and the Dinosaur and Dragon Craft Creations Station for various hands-on crafts.

Tickets and information can be found at DinoAndDragonStroll.com.