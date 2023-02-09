Appetizers and snacks are key to a great game-day celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Planning the menu for the big game and need a few ideas?

Maybe this Trail Mix No-Bake Cookies recipe from Meijer is just what your sweet tooth needs!

Wait— I’m supposed to start with a 45-paragraph personal story about how I discovered a love for the mountains and these cookies remind me of both home and adventure somehow…

I’m drawing a blank.

Make the cookies, eat the cookies; thank us later.

Ingredients

• 1 cup sugar

• ¼ cup unsweetened baking cocoa

• ½ cup butter

• ½ cup milk

• ½ cup peanut butter

• 1 tbsp vanilla extract

• 3 cup rolled or quick oats

• 1¼ cup Meijer Trail Mix

Instructions

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a baking mat.

2. Stir together sugar, baking cocoa, butter, and milk in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil for 2 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent scorching.

3. Remove from heat. Stir in peanut butter and vanilla until smooth. Stir in oats until combined. Add trail mix and stir to combine.

4. Drop batter by heaping tablespoon (or use an ice cream scoop) onto prepared baking sheet. Gently press to shape into a cookie. I used the back of my scoop to do this. Top with additional M&M's, if desired.

5. Place baking sheet in the refrigerator and allow to cool for at least 30 minutes. If your house is warm, you may want to continue to store the cookies in the refrigerator.