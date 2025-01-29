Annual Kozminski Basketball Game to benefit deputy’s daughter with rare syndrome

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Robert Kosminski Annual Basketball Game benefits the families of Kent County Sheriff’s Deputies in need.

This year they’re playing for Tierney LaSotta, daughter of Deputy Jon LaSotta.

The 4-year-old was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome, a rare condition also known as Childhood Dementia because of its neurodegenerative impact on the body.

Eventually, even simple tasks like eating, bathing, and sleeping will become harder for Tierney as the disease progresses.

To make matters more difficult, the adaptive devices she will need are not covered by health insurance and her family has been denied Medicaid, disability, and Social Security, meaning all costs will be out-of-pocket.

There is a small hope— a clinical trial in North Carolina is getting ready to treat children with the condition, but the cut-off age is 3 years old. Chances are slim, but the LaSotta’s hope Tierney will be accepted into this trial or others as they become available.

Again, the barrier becomes the cost.

Some of those possible trials are overseas, and North Carolina isn’t exactly in our backyard.

The Annual Kozminski Basketball Game will raise funds to help the LaSotta family pay for adaptive devices, treatment costs, and other expenses as they pile up.

If you’d like to join them, the game is on February 1 at Kenowa Hills High School.

Kenowa Hills High School's basketball teams will play against Kent City High School's teams during the day, leading up to the main events in the evening.

10 a.m. – JV Girls

11:30 a.m. – JV Boys

1 p.m. – Varsity Girls

3 p.m. – Varsity Boys

5 p.m. – GRPD v Kentwood PD

6:30 p.m. – Kent Co Sheriff’s Deputies v Kenowa Hills

There will also be a wing-eating contest and raffle prizes.

