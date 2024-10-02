Annual Book Sale and more will make October great at Hackley Public Library!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hackley Public Library is ready for all your fall needs—things for kids to do inside, help sprucing your skills or learning about the vibrant history of Muskegon County, and building up your personal library for those cold days ahead—all under one roof this October.

Check out what’s coming up this week:

WEDNESDAYS

1,2,3, Play with Me – Caregiver Child Workshop

10-11:30 a.m.

OCTOBER 2

Cruisin’ with the Library

6-8 p.m.

OCTOBER 4

Preschool Story Time

10:30-11 a.m.

OCTOBER 5Polish your skills or learn new ones with Basic Intro to Computers at 10:30 followed by Intro to Email at 11:45 a.m. These hour-long classes will have you surfing the web with confidence.

OCTOBER 7

Take & Make

9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Celebrate Hispanic culture with crafts inspired by the subject of the library's Middle Read, Mexikid by Pedro Martin

Paws and Read with Breezy & Dolly

4-5 p.m.

Practice and grow your reading skills with the help of the cutest literary tutors out there!

OCTOBER 8

Books on Tap

6-7 p.m.

Book Club for the modern age! Head to Pigeon Hill Brewery for laughs, a drink or two, and a deep dive into F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby!

OCTOBER 9

Left to Write – Creative Writing Group

3:30-4:3- p.m.

A low-key, all-ages course to help your creativity flourish! Whether you’ve been writing for years or never picked up the pen, this course will give you just the push you need.

The Used Book Sale happens Thursday, October 10, 5-7 p.m. for Presale & Networking for Friends Members. The public sale happens Friday and Saturday, 10-5 p.m. with a “bag” sale on Sunday, October 13 where you’ll be given a bag to fill with whatever you can and take it home for $5!

Find out more of what Hackley Public Library has to offer this month here!

