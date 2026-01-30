Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert 1  Closing/Delay
NewsMorning News

Actions

Andy and Elliot Go Back to School for MSU vs UM Game

MSU VS UM GAMEDAY VIBES
Posted
and last updated

EAST LASNSING, Mich — Spartans Andy Curtis and Elliot Grandia return to East Lansing the day of the Michigan vs. Michigan State men's basketball showdown to see how fans are preparing for the big game.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
House Dividied Michigan Michigan State Special Right Rail Promo.png

Sports

A HOUSE DIVIDED