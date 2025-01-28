AN UNSCHEDULED DETOUR: Robb Westaby reveals need for heart bypass surgery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many fans of the FOX 17 Morning Show have noticed the conspicuous absence of one of our longest tenured team members.

Robb Westaby, who just celebrated 50 years of broadcasting in November, has provided insightful traffic reports at FOX 17 since 2008. Now he faces his own detour in life; a heart bypass surgery scheduled for later this week.

On Tuesday, Robb shared the news with West Michigan in a video message, saying, "I appreciate those people who have expressed concern or just wondering where I am."

Robb will be recovering from surgery for several weeks and cannot wait to return to newsroom soon.

"As I would say in my French lessons," Robb said. "A bientot— I'll see you soon."

All of us at FOX 17 are encouraging Robb to not let this bump in the road to take him off-course.

