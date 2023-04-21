Amway River Bank Run takes 1,000 volunteers each year-- Are you in?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Amway River Bank Run is almost upon us—and they need your help to make everything run smoothly.

The largest 25K in the country, the 2023 race is Saturday, May 13.

At least 1,000 volunteers are needed to ensure a safe, fun race—and keep everything running on time.

Whether helping register, managing the course, or helping with aid stations, there is plenty of opportunities to help.

Recognized 501(c)(3) organizations can earn a $250 donation by bringing a group of twenty or more volunteers to race day.

All registered volunteers will get an event-day t-shirt, free parking, and lunch at Finish Fest!

Register to volunteer here for the 2023 Amway River Bank Run!