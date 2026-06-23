Amazon Prime Day starts June 23: Here's how your HSA can save you even more

Amazon Prime Day starts June 23, and if you have a health savings account, you could stretch your dollars even further during the big summer sale.

HSA holders can use pre-tax dollars on a wide range of eligible purchases.

Emily Martens with Priority Health said many people don't realize how many everyday items qualify for HSA spending.

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"You can actually spend that money on health savings account approved expenses," she said. "Things that you may just be picking up at the grocery store, but they actually qualify," Martens said.

Some of those items may surprise you.

"I love my red light mask, so that's something that I purchased with my HSA funds," Martens said.

Eligible items span fitness, self-care, and over-the-counter medications. Shoppers should also consider stocking their medicine cabinets during the sale.

"You can also use it for things like blood pressure monitors, yoga mat — if you give a note from a doctor with, like, a letter of medical necessity — air purifiers, allergy pills," Martens said. "Massage gun, foam roller, those are a couple more items that you might look at. They have a whole section of fitness items."

Getting ready for summer? Your HSA can help with that, too.

"You can use it for sunscreen. Super Goop is a favorite of mine. La Roche Posay is another great brand, but they have all different brands and price levels on sunscreen," Martens said. "First aid kits is another thing that you know you see, especially with having kids outside in the summertime, a good thing to have on hand."

Finding eligible items on Amazon is straightforward.

Mark Lennihan/AP A pile of Amazon packages.

"What you can do is actually filter based on HSA/FSA compatible purchases in the Amazon app," Martens explained.

For HSA holders who were already planning to buy health-related items, Martens said Prime Day is a smart time to act.

"We're very strapped right now, so we can take all the help that we can get right with everything in the economy," Martens said. "Obviously this is available all throughout the year, but Prime Days are a time that you can save a little bit more."

Daria Nipot/Shutterstock A pile of Amazon packages on a doorstep.

Amazon Prime Day runs through June 26. If you have questions about what qualifies under your plan, call the number listed on your HSA card. Additional resources from Priority Health are available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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