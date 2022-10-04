Families face challenges when navigating Alzheimer's disease

GRAND RAPIDS — November marks National Alzheimer's Awareness Month, but it's a disease that impacts families all year round. It can he hard for families to get help, and it can be even harder for families in the Latin X community to navigate.

The only Spanish speaking neuropsychologist at Spectrum Health explains language barriers, socioeconomic levels, lack of insurance, and a lack of understanding of dementia, are just a few of the factors that make getting a diagnosis and help even more difficult for Hispanic folks.

Folks in the Latin X community 1.5 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's and dementia.

Amy Rambadt is a full time caregiver, Mom, wife, and teacher at Innovation Central High School. She is making sure her mom, Pam, is still living life with Alzheimer's disease.

"We went up to the up this summer to Lake Superior. She collected some rocks and she says I'm ready to go up and collect some more rocks. Like, okay, let's let's do this diet and we're gonna go like to a pumpkin patch and apple orchards," said Rambadt.

It was a few years ago, Amy noticed changes in her Mom, "I'm like, I just I being paranoid. Am I being too critical of her? Or, you know, cause I forget where I put my keys."

Amy had to ask for her Mom to be tested, which she said was a long and daunting process. She also had to advocate for MRI imaging of her Mom's brain.

"So if you don't have an advocate, really pushing, you're not going to get the help. As many people that have this this disease there's, I feel like there's not a ton of info. So the books I'm reading the research, I'm doing, like, Okay, I'm still lost. I still have nowhere to turn," said Rambadt.

For non-English speakers, advocating for testing and care, an even bigger burden.

"If we if we test somebody in their non-dominant language, they're going to score a lot worse. And we're going to be attributing that to the wrong cause," said Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, neuropsychologist.

The need for Spanish speaking doctors to help Alzheimer's and dementia patients so great, Dr. Rodriguez just added a second full day to his schedule completely devoted to Spanish speaking folks.

"I see myself and in some of these patients, family members that come in that have an older adult family member, where they're just trying to help out because they love them so much, and they want the best for them," said Dr. Rodriguez.

He continued, "the projections suggest that, you know, the rates of, of Alzheimer's disease in the Latin X community is going to only quadruple probably by the year 2060, because of the increasing age of the current Latino population."

Amy feels overwhelmed watching her mom regress. She said, "like, that's not my mom. So to live with somebody who was just happy to go in and be so angry it's it's it's devastating."

Patience and her support system at home and at school keep her going. Plus, a lot of fun activities already planned on the Fall calendar.

"She won't remember them. And that's fine. I will and Cam will, so yeah, that's why," said Rambadt.

Spectrum Health offers language services at all locations, free of charges. Translators work in Arabic, Vietnamese, Spanish, Mam, Burmese, and American Sign Language. If your family needs some of these services, you need to ask for language services ahead of the appointment while scheduling before an ER visit or hospital stay.

If you think your friend or family member is suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's, first consult with your family physician.

Spanish speakers, if you'd like a second opinion and would like to contact Dr. Rodriguez clinic directly call, 616-267-7104.

