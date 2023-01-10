All eyes on Ottawa County's first meeting since overhaul

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meets for the first time Tuesday after suddenly implementing major changes within the group.

The board plans to approve appointing John Gibbs' as County Administrator, while attempting to sign a legal services agreement with Kallman Legal Group— a firm known for championing conservative causes.

Some concerns still remain about motions and appointments added mid-meeting, instead of being publicly posted and deliberated ahead of time.

The county dissolved the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, replaced the county's top health official, and changed the county's moto from "Where You Belong" to "Where Freedom Rings."

All eyes now wait to see what other changes could be made.