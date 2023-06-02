Watch Now
ALE-gan Beer, BBQ, & Blues Festival returns to Allegan County Fairgrounds

Posted at 7:00 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 07:00:17-04

ALLEGAN, Mich. — This Saturday, June 3, everything is going to be Ale-right as the Allegan County Fairgrounds will be home to the 2nd annual ALEgan Beer, BBQ, and Blues Festival!

—get it? Ale-right?

Before I see myself out— Just know breweries from all over West and Southwest Michigan will be there, including Heronmark— downtown Allegan’s upcoming addition to the craft beer scene.

Tickets come with 4oz beer samples and offerings from 5 pit masters vying for your vote.

This 21+ event will be 3-8 p.m. rain or shine.

--don’t worry-- It’s going to shine. But it’s Michigan, so prepare for hit-and-miss rain chances.

BREWERY LINEUP
Sister Lakes Brewing CoBBQ LINEUP
Apoptosis Brewing CoRolling Soul BBQ Joint
One Well BrewingBoogie Barbeque and Catering
Presidential Brewing CoPigs Head BBQ
Three Blondes BrewingRobert Brother's BBQ
Doster Brewing CompanyOn The Roll FoodTruck
Waypost Brewing Co
Brewery Outre
Rusty Rocket BrewingBLUES LINEUP
Harbor Light BreweryAklees Blues Band
The Distant Whistle BrewhouseBig Smooth and the Hell Raisers
Heronmark

Tantrick Brewing Company and the Allegan Jaycees partnered to bring the festival together.

“This event is crafted in a way that is exciting for beer lovers, but also not intimidating for those who have never been to a beer festival before.” Says Kayleigh Gratz, Allegan Jaycees Board Chairman.

Head to the festival’s website to grab your tickets!

