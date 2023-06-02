ALE-gan Beer, BBQ, & Blues Festival returns to Allegan County Fairgrounds

ALLEGAN, Mich. — This Saturday, June 3, everything is going to be Ale-right as the Allegan County Fairgrounds will be home to the 2nd annual ALEgan Beer, BBQ, and Blues Festival!

—get it? Ale-right?

Before I see myself out— Just know breweries from all over West and Southwest Michigan will be there, including Heronmark— downtown Allegan’s upcoming addition to the craft beer scene.

Ale-gan Beer BBQ Blue Festival

Tickets come with 4oz beer samples and offerings from 5 pit masters vying for your vote.

This 21+ event will be 3-8 p.m. rain or shine.

--don’t worry-- It’s going to shine. But it’s Michigan, so prepare for hit-and-miss rain chances.

BREWERY LINEUP Sister Lakes Brewing Co BBQ LINEUP Apoptosis Brewing Co Rolling Soul BBQ Joint One Well Brewing Boogie Barbeque and Catering Presidential Brewing Co Pigs Head BBQ Three Blondes Brewing Robert Brother's BBQ Doster Brewing Company On The Roll FoodTruck Waypost Brewing Co Brewery Outre Rusty Rocket Brewing BLUES LINEUP Harbor Light Brewery Aklees Blues Band The Distant Whistle Brewhouse Big Smooth and the Hell Raisers Heronmark

Tantrick Brewing Company and the Allegan Jaycees partnered to bring the festival together.

“This event is crafted in a way that is exciting for beer lovers, but also not intimidating for those who have never been to a beer festival before.” Says Kayleigh Gratz, Allegan Jaycees Board Chairman.

Head to the festival’s website to grab your tickets!