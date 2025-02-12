Ahoy! Grand Rapids Boat Show docks at Devos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Back for its 80th year, the Grand Rapids Boat Show is docking at DeVos Place starting Wednesday, February 12 and running through Sunday, February 16th.

This kick-start to getting on the water this summer features 5 acres filled with over 400 boats from over 80 manufacturers, and features and attractions including a self-contained stingray exhibit and antique boat display among other things to bring the family to.

This event will also feature the opportunity to complete your boating safety certification with the Kent County Sheriff's Department's Marine Division on Saturday.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for children aged 6 to 14. Kids 5 and under are free.

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 2:00 pm -8:00 pm

Thursday, February 13, 2025 12:00 pm -8:00 pm

Friday, February 14, 2025 12:00 pm -9:00 pm

Saturday, February 15, 2025 10:00 am -9:00 pm

Sunday, February 16, 2025 10:00 am -5:00 pm

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube