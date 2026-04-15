AFTER THE STORM: Powerful winds topple a tree onto a Kentwood home

KENTWOOD, Mich. — While Kent County may not have had an actual tornado, 80 mph wind gusts recorded at Ford International Airport still produced plenty of damage.

A home near 43rd Street and Division Avenue in Kentwood saw a tree snap in half, crushing part of a neighbor’s front porch and landing on several cars.

FOX 17 Kentwood, MI storm damage

One of the homeowners, Vanessa Vargas, said she and her children were watching the storm from their living room window when it suddenly intensified and they heard wood snapping.

"When you look outside and see half a tree almost in your house, that's scary," Vargas said.

The tree crushed part of the neighbor’s front porch and landed on two of their cars.

FOX 17 Kentwood, MI storm damage

When they went outside, they could also smell gas, caused by a branch hitting their gas meter. Luckily, Consumers Energy was able to fix it within the hour.

Vargas said she’s just happy her family is safe. "It’s just money."