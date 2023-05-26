Adventure, prizes await in Grand Rapids Public Library Summer Reading Challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Library is ready to help you keep your kid reading this summer!

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, they're hosting a Summer Reading Challenge, showing kids of all ages the adventures and knowledge they can have just by opening a book.

Sign up at any GRPL location starting May 29 and pick up your Summer Reading Challenge Passport to keep track of your progress.

Complete 6 activities in the Passport to get a mini prize—finish 12 and you can turn your passport in for a grand prize!

Grand Prizes

Kids 5 and under will get a book to add to their personal libraries

Ages 6-17 can choose a gift certificate to either Vault of Midnight or Bricks & Minifigs, or a LEGO minifigure from Bricks & Minifigs

Ages 18+ can choose from gift cards to local businesses

Head to the library, pick up a few books, and start your adventure today!