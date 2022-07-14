Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Ada prepares to open art path featuring work by local kids

The wheelchair-accessible art path through Ada Village will feature artwork by local children around the theme of “What advice would you give to an adult?”
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 08:53:58-04

ADA, Mich.  — Businesses in Ada are preparing to open a village-wide art project.

The Ada Business Association is calling the project Story StROLL and it will display art done by local kids around Ada.

The wheelchair-accessible art path through Ada Village will feature artwork by local children around the theme of “What advice would you give to an adult?”

Ada prepares to open art path featuring work by local kids

Opening night for Story StROLL is Friday, July 22 and the art exhibition runs until September 4.

For more information about the Ada Story StROLL, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News