Ada prepares to open art path featuring work by local kids

ADA, Mich. — Businesses in Ada are preparing to open a village-wide art project.

The Ada Business Association is calling the project Story StROLL and it will display art done by local kids around Ada.

The wheelchair-accessible art path through Ada Village will feature artwork by local children around the theme of “What advice would you give to an adult?”

Opening night for Story StROLL is Friday, July 22 and the art exhibition runs until September 4.

