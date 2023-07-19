Watch Now
ADA at 33: Disability Advocates of Kent Co to celebrate landmark legislation anniversary

Dylan Kraayenbrink
Posted at 4:00 AM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 04:00:05-04

WALKER, Mich. — The Americans with Disabilities Act opened doors for millions of people— protecting jobs and rights for people with disabilities, making outdoor and public spaces more accessible, and changing the way we see each other.

To commemorate the 33rd anniversary of its signing, Disability Advocates of Kent County (DAKC) are hosting an ADA Celebration, Wednesday, July 26 at Millennium Park’s Grant Pavilion.

The free community event will include food, music, educational activities, and resources for those with disabilities.

Need a ride?

—Remember; The Rapid doesn’t have a stop at Millennium Park. Email Ashley with DAKC at Ashley.K@dakc.us or call her at 616-323-2212 to make arrangements.

