ADA at 33: Disability Advocates of Kent Co to celebrate landmark legislation anniversary

WALKER, Mich. — The Americans with Disabilities Act opened doors for millions of people— protecting jobs and rights for people with disabilities, making outdoor and public spaces more accessible, and changing the way we see each other.

Dylan Kraayenbrink

To commemorate the 33rd anniversary of its signing, Disability Advocates of Kent County (DAKC) are hosting an ADA Celebration, Wednesday, July 26 at Millennium Park’s Grant Pavilion.

Dylan Kraayenbrink

The free community event will include food, music, educational activities, and resources for those with disabilities.

Picasa/Disability Advocates Kent County

Need a ride?

—Remember; The Rapid doesn’t have a stop at Millennium Park. Email Ashley with DAKC at Ashley.K@dakc.us or call her at 616-323-2212 to make arrangements.