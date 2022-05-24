Watch
AAA provides best travel times ahead of holiday weekend

Posted at 11:33 AM, May 24, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you are looking to travel this Memorial Day Weekend, experts say to fill up now.

According to AAA, the average price around the greater Grand Rapids Area is sitting at $4.56. Last week, drivers were paying on average $4.49 a gallon. Last year at this time, drivers were paying $2.83.

In total, AAA predicts that more than 1 million drivers will hit the road for the holiday weekend and have offered the best times to hit the road to avoid traffic and wasting more gas.

The best times to travel in Michigan this holiday weekend is:

-Thursday before 6 a.m. or after 9 a.m.

-Friday before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

-Saturday early morning

-Sunday early morning

-Monday before 11 a.m.

