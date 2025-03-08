A witty weekend: catch Gabby Bryan, Dan Soder & more at LaughFest 2025

The 15th year of Gilda's LaughFest 2025 is well underway, and Friday night saw packed performances from headliners Adam Ray, Corey B and Gabby Bryan. The laughs aren't over yet, though, and Sierra with Gilda's Club Grand Rapid stopped by FOX 17's studio to outline the rest of what the festival has in store.

Gabby Bryan will be back at Midtown Grand Rapids Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., general admission tickets are 20 dollars.

Also performing Saturday night is comedian & podcaster Dan Soder at Fountain Street Church. The show is at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $35.

Plus, there are several chances to catch the Clean Comedy Showcase, with performances by Katie Hannigan, Keith McGill, Mayce Galoni, Paula Kosienski, and Vanessa Gonzalez.

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids

Gilda’s Club is a supportive community dedicated to emotional well-being, offering support to children, adults, families, and friends affected by cancer or those grieving a loss of any kind.

To find out more about tickets, showtimes, and free events happening Saturday and Sunday, check out the LaughFest website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube