Seriously Funny: LaughFest 2025 kicks off across West Michigan

LaughFest 2025 officially kicks off Wednesday, March 5, and runs through Sunday, March 9.

The 15th annual festival is based in Grand Rapids and includes events throughout West Michigan to celebrate laughter for the health of it.

Dozens of stand-up, improv, showcases, and more offer something for everyone embracing laughter in all its forms while supporting the free programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

Gilda’s Club is an emotional health support community of children, adults, families, and friends, on any kind of Cancer journey or those grieving a death due to any cause.

Adam Ray, Corey B, Dan Soder, and Gabby Bryan headline LaughFest 2025, presented by Gun Lake Casino and Resort which offers 40+ shows across Grand Rapids, Wayland, and more.

The Clean Comedy Showcase will also be featured in LaughFest, including Katie Hannigan, Keith McGill, Mayce Galoni, Paula Kosienski, and Vanessa Gonzalez.

For tickets, showtimes, and more, check out the LaughFest website.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube