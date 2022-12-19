"A long time coming": Kalamazoo armory to become more inclusive

KALAMAZOO — About 20% of soldiers in Michigan's Army National Guard are women. Most of the armories these female soldiers report to were built decades ago, when most soldiers were men.

The state of Michigan along with the federal government is investing $100 million to make these facilities more inclusive for all. The armory is home away from home for more than 20 female soldiers, more are deployed overseas, and there is only one female bathroom and shower inside.

Colonel Shawn Abbe toured all armories in Michigan and saw the inequities firsthand. "We found out we had five armories that did not have female showers at all. They were legacy, what we would call legacy combat arms, all male units," said Col. Abbe, director for facilities and construction, Michigan Army National Guard.

The leader of the Kalamazoo facility, Major Rhonda Black, a woman, tells us simply "it's a long time coming."

The design and blueprints done by Paradigm Design Inc. of Grand Rapids; the construction is being done by 44th Street of Grand Rapids.

The women's restroom space will be expanded; adding another 7 showers, private lockers and changing areas, plus many additional sinks and toilets.

A lactation room will be added to help women balance solider duties and motherhood. "As a woman, I've experienced different things, right. I'm a mother of three. And, and deployed and separated from them," said Maj. Black.

She continued, "when soldiers that become pregnant, right, it's a time in their life they have to make a decision sometimes between being a mother and being a soldier. Having the facility here so that and they feel supported to do both, absolutely would help with recruiting."

The men's facility upgrades will focus on security. "Making them feel more secure while they're here, giving them individual shower stalls so they can go in and do their personal hygiene and come out. And they feel secure in the area also lighting, new doors, you know, non-see-through glass," said Col. Abbe.

Men's showers will expand too, more sinks, toilets, and urinals will be added. When the blueprints come to life, it will be a physical reminder for our men and women soldiers who keep our state safe during natural disasters and more, they are valued.

"The pregnant female soldier that has to make that choice right now between staying or leaving. It's easier for her to say yeah, I'm going to stay and continue to serve because that's what I wanted to do. Because now the building and the leadership are going to support her through that. So, the women are excited to see the changes for sure," said Maj. Black.

The total project in Kalamazoo is slated to cost $5 million. It is expected to be complete by October 2023. Grand Ledge armory is already complete. As part of the $100 million investment, 33 armories across the state are getting updates and upgrades.