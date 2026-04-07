A home run anniversary: West Michigan couple throws first pitch day before wedding

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. — Jon and Annie Newell spent many of their early dates in Section 113 watching the West Michigan Whitecaps at LMCU ballpark. Now, they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary at the same place they kicked off their wedding weekend: a West Michigan Whitecaps game.

Love at LMCU Ballpark

"I really thought it was boring, until he brought me to Whitecaps games," Annie said.

"I think objectively, this is one of the best ballparks in minor league baseball," Jon said.

"We do tons of date nights here," Annie said.

FOX 17 West Michigan couple throws first pitch day before wedding

Last season, the couple threw the opening pitch in front of family and friends who watched from the deck area, the day before they tied the knot.

"Throw strike, don't mess up," Jon said.

"Oh, they were clapping. I hope they weren't booing," Annie said.

WEST MICHIGAN WHITECAPS West Michigan couple throws first pitch day before wedding

That opening pitch kicked off a record-breaking season for the Whitecaps, catapulting the team to a league championship.

"It was just the cherry, the cherry on top, for sure, definitely," Jon said.

WEST MICHIGAN WHITECAPS West Michigan couple throws first pitch day before wedding

Now, on Opening Day and their first anniversary, the couple is back rooting for their home team.

"Mine's always a ballpark hot dog. I get at least two and then a good beer from the Founders time," Jon said.

"Yeah, I gotta get a rice bowl because I'm trying to risk a food hangover," Annie said.