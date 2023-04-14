A herald of summer: Meijer Gardens announces outdoor concert lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer is so close we can hear it!

Wait— that’s the lineup for the 2023 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens.

FOX 17 got the list Friday morning—30 shows in all— including some old and new favorites to experience.

THE LINEUP

June:

Nickle Creek with Gaby Moreno – 6/8

O.A.R. – 6/11

Michael Franti & Spearhead with The Dip – 6/15

Tegan and Sara with Dragonnette – 6/18

Peter Frampton – 6/19

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band – 6/21

Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell with Ally Venable – 6/23

Greensky Bluegrass – 6/28



July:

Umphrey’s McGee – 7/2

Jenny Lewis with Jenny O and Hayden Pedigo – 7/10

Tommy Emmanuel, cgp with The Jerry Douglas Band – 7/12

Trombone Shorty + Mavis Staples – 7/19

Ben Folds with the Grand Rapids Symphony – 7/20

First Aid Kit with The Weather Station – 7/21

Andy Grammar – 7/23

Melissa Etheridge with ZZ Ward – 7/24

Amos Lee with the Grand Rapids Symphony – 7/26

The Revivalists + Band of Horses – 7/31



August:

Orville Peck – 8/2

Boz Scaggs + Keb’ Mo’ – 8/3

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with S.G. Goodman – 8/6

Train with Thunderstorm Artis – 8/7

An Evening With Dark Star Orchestra – 8/10

Three Dog Night – 8/13

The Swell Season ft. Markéta Irglová & Glen Hansard – 8/17

Maren Morris with Carter Faith – 8/18

Joss Stone with Stephen Wilson Jr. – 8/20

The Beach Boys – 8/21



September:

Guster – 9/15

The perfect seat is waiting for you in their 1,900-seat Amphitheater Garden, so pull the picnic blanket out of storage!

Members save $5 on tickets, plus get first dibs with a presale April 22-May 5.

The public can get tickets starting May 6 at 9 a.m.— but Meijer Gardens tells us there’s still time to join and get the discount!

Picture it—the sunshine, a warm breeze, and your favorite band—live.

Kevin Huver Photography

Bring your own food and unopened non-alcoholic drinks, or take advantage of the Eileen DeVries Concessions Center for drinks— alcohol too— sandwiches, and more!

Come early and make a day of it!

With 158 acres of indoor and outdoor gardens, works of art, and playscapes to explore, it’s definitely time to get ready for summer concerts at Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park!