A Glimpse of Africa aims to empower, educate, and celebrate Black History Month

A Glimpse of Africa
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The next two days are full of celebration, education, and empowerment as Black History Month continues.

A Glimpse of Africa is hosting the 2-day event at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation.

Friday launches a 5-week economic empowerment workshop, panel discussions on how to connect local immigrant, refugee, Black, and other minority businesses

On Saturday, come and enjoy live music, vendors, and more showcasing their stories, foods, and art. Another panel of experts will cover bridging the gaps in local communities and understanding Black History Month on another level. This year, A Glimpse of Africa welcomes the Asamu Blues band!

For more on this and other events by A Glimpse of Africa, check out their website.

