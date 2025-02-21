A Glimpse of Africa aims to empower, educate, and celebrate Black History Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The next two days are full of celebration, education, and empowerment as Black History Month continues.

A Glimpse of Africa is hosting the 2-day event at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation.

A Glimpse of Africa

Friday launches a 5-week economic empowerment workshop, panel discussions on how to connect local immigrant, refugee, Black, and other minority businesses

A Glimpse of Africa

On Saturday, come and enjoy live music, vendors, and more showcasing their stories, foods, and art. Another panel of experts will cover bridging the gaps in local communities and understanding Black History Month on another level. This year, A Glimpse of Africa welcomes the Asamu Blues band!

A Glimpse of Africa

For more on this and other events by A Glimpse of Africa, check out their website.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube