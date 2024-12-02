A change of seasons as Terri DeBoer joins FOX 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The "seasons are changing" for long-time West Michigan meteorologist Terri DeBoer. After spending a year working in the retirement financial industry, Terri "un-retired" from broadcast meteorology in 2024 to join the FOX 17 Weather Team.

"I guess I failed at retiring from television," joked Terri. "I just realized how much I missed it. For me to have the opportunity to come back to TV and to work with the dynamic team here at FOX 17 is really such a great blessing for me in this season of my life."

Terri spent more than three decades forecasting West Michigan's ever-changing weather. The most significant change she's seen in that time is how connected she can be with viewers.

Terri said, "I love the fact that someone in Sparta or Cedar Springs or Ionia or Kalamazoo can see a beautiful sunrise, take a picture, and send it, and I can actually put that on social media or show it to the rest of our viewers. It really is a great way to share information and to stay more connected."

For Terri, being a meteorologist is about communication. "I'm passionate about the science," she said, "but I'm also passionate about communicating a clear, concise message so that when somebody watches one of my weather casts, it is absolutely a guarantee they are going to know what to expect and how to prepare."

As the newest member of the FOX 17 Morning News team, Terri works alongside Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig. Terri said, "We were across the street from each other for so many years, and now we get to be on the same team."

You can catch Terri Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays on FOX 17 Morning News.

