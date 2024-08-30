Living 9/11 memorial renews promise never to forget those who ran in Twin Towers

Saturday, September 7, firefighters, EMTs, police, and other first responders will be climbing the stairs at LMCU Ballpark, marking 23 years since the attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and United Flight 93.

The Grand Rapids 9/11 memorial Stair Climb simulates the 110 floors of the World Trade Center, promising with every step; we will never forget.

The climb is done in silence, except for the bell signaling the end of watch for each of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMS who ran into the failing skyscraper to save as many as possible.

U.S. flags will be placed around the ballpark honoring the lives of those lost in the war on terrorism; 13 for those who died in Kabul, Afghanistan, 9 honoring those from West Michigan.

Children under 18 are free — teams are gathering now to tackle this living memorial together.

Funds support the National Fallen Firefighter's Foundation, local firefighters, and the FDNY Counseling Service Unit.

Climbers are invited to gather at Marge's Donuts afterward and attend the Whitecaps game that night for a discounted price. The top individual fundraiser throwing out the first pitch.

You can register on-site at 8 a.m. on the morning of the memorial. The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m.; the climb at 9:15 a.m.