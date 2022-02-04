Watch
5th annual Valentine’s Dash 5K hosted by the City of Kentwood to benefit families in need

Posted at 8:07 AM, Feb 04, 2022
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood will host its 5th annual Valentine’s Dash 5K at 11 am on Saturday, February 12 to benefit Kentwood’s Little Free Pantry.

Valentine’s Day-themed costumes are encouraged. While intended to be a fun run, the race will be chip timed and awards will be given for the fastest runner overall and in each age group.

“Our Valentine’s Dash 5K is a great way to kick off the holiday weekend and help foster or fuel a love for running, even in the winter months,” said Spencer McKellar, race organizer. “This course is great for first-time runners or walkers but will also provide a challenge to more experienced racers. All are invited to come out and join us. Bring a friend or a loved one – or meet someone new.”

An awards ceremony will follow in the library’s community room around noon, including refreshments, candy, music and a photo booth.

The 5K will include a combination of trails and paved pathways starting and ending at the Kent District Library, Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch.

Online registration is $30 until February 11 and includes a long-sleeved shirt and other participant-packet goodies while supplies last. Day-of registration is $35. Runners who sign up as a couple save $5 each.

Participants who bring a nonperishable item or monetary donation for Kentwood’s Little Free Pantry will be entered to win a special door prize.

Kentwood’s Little Free Pantry provides food and personal care items to community members in need.

Click here for more event information.

