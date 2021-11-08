4th Annual Champions of HD planned in Paw Paw Nov. 18

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Champions of HD concert is going into its fourth year and they're raising awareness for those battling Huntington's Disease.

Shelby Lentz founded the benefit concert and says their efforts have been able to help 50 families and raise about $30,000 over the years. They hope to raise $8,000 this year.

She says it's a hereditary genetic neurological disorder that has greatly impacted her family over the years.' Shelby was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease, but says she is asymptomatic. She said her grandfather and dad tested positive for Huntington's Disease as well. Shelby's 14-year-old sister lost her battle with the pediatric form of the disease in 2020.

This sort of benefit will not only raise awareness for Huntington's, but may also open the door to finding cures for Alzheimer's, ALS and Parkinson's.

The benefit concert is slated for Nov, 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.at the Paw Paw Brewing Company.

For more information about the benefit concert click here to visit their Facebook page.