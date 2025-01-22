'12 Angry Jurors' comes to Lowell Arts

Maybe you're familiar with the classic 1957 film, 12 Angry Men, starring Henry Fonda. It centers around a jury for a murder trial, frustrated by a single member who is skeptical of a hasty verdict against the teenager charged with killing his father.

Now you can catch it on the stage at Lowell Arts.

Performances of 12 Angry Jurors start last for two weekends:



Friday, Jan. 31 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2 - 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9 - 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

