WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues Tuesday in James Crumbley's trial

Day four of testimony in the trial for James Crumbley, the father of the Oxford High School shooter, will resume on Tuesday.

The gun and the shooter's behavior before the shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, were front and center during the trial on Tuesday.

Two Oxford High School employees took the stand, as well as a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

New video also showed James and his son at the shooting range in the months leading up to the deadly mass shooting that killed four people. James is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

On Monday, the jury was shown video of the shooter loading a handgun at home without parental supervision.

Shawn Hopkins, a school counselor, went into detail about the troubling warning signs and red flags raised, saying his parents didn't not seem concerned.

Watch Hopkins' testimony below

Oxford High School counselor testifies at James Crumbley's trial

Hopkins described a number of emails from teachers expressing concern about the shooter and the drawing that raised red flags, with Hopkins saying he suggested the shooter not be left alone.

"It's hypothetical what we would've done. We acted on the information we had," he said.

Hopkins told the jury the shooter claimed he was sad after losing a family member and a pet, and the morning of the shooting, a meeting between school officials and James and Jennifer Crumbley took place. Hopkins said they refused to seek immediate help for their son and take him home.

"I said i wanted to see movement within 48 hours and follow up. If not, i would call CPS," he said.

A video was also played in court which appeared to show several pages of mental health contacts. Those pages in the hands of James as he and his wife left and their son headed back to class with the handgun inside his backpack. The backpack was never searched.

"You also asked if he was a threat to himself or anyone else?" James' attorney, Mariell Lehman, asked.

During the trial, Lehman suggested James was not aware of how serious the situation was, desppite being told his son was looking up bullets and violent videos on his phone, even though the shooter told school officials about visiting a gun range and insisted he wasn't suicidal.