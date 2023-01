KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of killing a Plainfield Township mother has been bound over to circuit court.

The suspect, Yenly Garcia, was previously charged for the death of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt.

Schmidt was found dead in Garcia’s apartment on Aug. 30, 2022, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

READ MORE: Man accused in Plainfield Twp. mother's death charged with homicide

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube