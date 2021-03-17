Mobile unit to help with vaccination efforts in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A donation ceremony was held on Wednesday in Allegan County to unveil a new mobile vaccination unit made possible by funding donated by the Gun Lake Tribe.

Last October, the Gun Lake Tribe donated around $500,000 from their Coronavirus Relief Fund from the federal CARES Act.

#HAPPENING: The #AlleganCounty Health Dept. is hosting a ceremony in honor of its new mobile vaccination unit donated by the Gun Lake Tribe.



It will help with current vaccination efforts of those who are experiencing homelessness and those in rural parts of the county.@FOX17 pic.twitter.com/tM9YaZ2fLa — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) March 17, 2021

The tribe donated around $225,000 to the county of Allegan and the rest to 11 local schools to help with mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gun Lake Tribe chairman said the mobile vaccination unit will make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to community members experiencing homelessness and others who are unable to get to a health center.

"It is something that we can move. We can go to them. It gives people an opportunity who want the vaccine a better chance of getting it than going to a physical facility, so it’s just so much easier," said Bob Peters, the Gun Lake Tribe Chairman.

Vaccination efforts will begin starting Friday. The unit has a plan to distribute 1,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine.