Mobile unit to help with vaccination efforts in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A donation ceremony was held on Wednesday in Allegan County to unveil a new mobile vaccination unit made possible by funding donated by the Gun Lake Tribe.
Last October, the Gun Lake Tribe donated around $500,000 from their Coronavirus Relief Fund from the federal CARES Act.
#HAPPENING: The #AlleganCounty Health Dept. is hosting a ceremony in honor of its new mobile vaccination unit donated by the Gun Lake Tribe.— Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) March 17, 2021
It will help with current vaccination efforts of those who are experiencing homelessness and those in rural parts of the county.@FOX17 pic.twitter.com/tM9YaZ2fLa
The tribe donated around $225,000 to the county of Allegan and the rest to 11 local schools to help with mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gun Lake Tribe chairman said the mobile vaccination unit will make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to community members experiencing homelessness and others who are unable to get to a health center.
"It is something that we can move. We can go to them. It gives people an opportunity who want the vaccine a better chance of getting it than going to a physical facility, so it’s just so much easier," said Bob Peters, the Gun Lake Tribe Chairman.
Vaccination efforts will begin starting Friday. The unit has a plan to distribute 1,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine.